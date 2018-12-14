Dreary weekend ahead with slightly warmer temperatures on tap as well!

DREARY WEEKEND: Early Friday we kicked off the day on a very foggy note. Limited visibility continues to remain an issue through the rest of today with dense fog still lingering as warmer air begins to shuffle in. Temperatures will still climb a few more degrees today, but we’ve really struggled to warm too much thanks to the fog and cloud cover. Showers will become more and more steady through tonight with the chance for some moderate to even heavy rain showers possible mainly overnight. Heading into Saturday, we will likely dry up for a brief period of time late morning into early afternoon before the next wave of wet weather moves in. Temperatures despite the showers will still warm into the mid to upper 40s Saturday afternoon! Shower activity will pick up again late Saturday and continue through Sunday, not drying up until around sunset Sunday. Some clearing will be likely Sunday night.

COOLER START TO NEXT WEEK: Slightly cooler temperatures will accompany us on the start of a new work week. Clouds will try to clear on Monday, but it is likely that the bright sunshine will hold off until Tuesday. Temperatures Monday still remain in the lower 40s, but we will drop into the 30s on Tuesday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine, but it won’t help us to warm up with another shot of colder air for mid week. Following that cool down, temperatures will begin to warm again towards the end of the week. We are once again going to be tracking out the chance for more wet weather by Thursday – Friday of next week.

Meteorologist Jessica Pash