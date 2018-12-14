× Eagles’ QB Carson Wentz has stress fracture in back, recovery could be up to three months

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles’ franchise quarterback has a stress fracture in his back that could take up to three months to heal.

That latest update came from Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson on Friday morning when he spoke to the media.

On Thursday, it was reported that QB Carson Wentz had fractured a vertebrae and was expected to miss the rest of the season.

Pederson said that the injury could take three months to heal, which would line up with Wentz missing the rest of the season.

However, he hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams, and is officially listed as questionable.

There have been reports that Wentz may have been playing with the back injury, as he was listed on the injury report with a back injury for three weeks earlier in the season.

While that has not been confirmed, Pederson explained to the media that the injury “evolved over time.”

Wentz, 25, helped lead the Eagles to an 11-2 record last season before tearing his ACL in last year’s match up against the Rams.

Now, with the Eagles at a lowly 6-7 and a slim chance to make the playoffs, Wentz can get a head start on his off season by resting his injuries.

Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz’ stress fracture in back should take 3 months to heal From that answer you can surmise Carson is not playing again this season Doug says the important thing is it does not require surgery and he should make a full recovery#FlyEaglesFly⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/nWD2q5Gy1U — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 14, 2018

Doug Pederson says QB @cj_wentz has a “stress injury” that has “evolved over time” and he will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Rams — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) December 14, 2018