Elementary student left school and was later found at Harrisburg bar

DAUPHIN COUNTY — An elementary school student was found at a Harrisburg bar last week.

On December 3, police received a call from Double D’s Sportsbar & Grill, at 564 South 19th Street, regarding a child that was found.

Police say the child attended Melrose Elementary School, located at 2041 Berryhill Street, and left the building that same day without notifying anyone.

The child was transported back to the school.