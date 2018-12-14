Lebanon man accused of raping child

LEBANON COUNTY — A Lebanon man is accused of raping a child.

Nelson Cuevas, 36, faces charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children, court documents show.

Police became aware of the alleged sexual assault on October 24 when they were called to a home on North Chapel Street for a reported sexual assault. According to the criminal complaint, two children, one of which being the victim, were playing a game called “Secrets,” when the victim said that Cuevas sexually assaulted her about a year ago.

A day later, the victim met with authorities and told them that Cuevas “did something really wrong last year,” the criminal complaint alleges. She advised the man touched her with his “private part” while in the bathroom. During the alleged sexual assault, the victim was crying and told Cuevas that it hurt.