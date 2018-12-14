× Man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting teenager

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.

Lance Nouse, 20, is facing statutory sexual assault and other related offenses for the incident.

In November, police received a report of a sexual assault that took place during the summer months.

The suspect was reportedly 19-years-old at the time of the incident while the victim was 14-years-old.

After an investigation, Nouse was arrested and charged.

He was already in Cumberland County Prison for a separate matter at the time of his arrest.

Bail was set at $100,000 and Nouse remains in Cumberland County Prison.