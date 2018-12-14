Man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting teenager
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.
Lance Nouse, 20, is facing statutory sexual assault and other related offenses for the incident.
In November, police received a report of a sexual assault that took place during the summer months.
The suspect was reportedly 19-years-old at the time of the incident while the victim was 14-years-old.
After an investigation, Nouse was arrested and charged.
He was already in Cumberland County Prison for a separate matter at the time of his arrest.
Bail was set at $100,000 and Nouse remains in Cumberland County Prison.
40.273428 -76.733652