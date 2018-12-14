Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Olivia’s prepares Tuna Tacos & Roasted Corn Chowder

Posted 9:14 AM, December 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:16AM, December 14, 2018

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Olivia's stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen.

Today, Chefs Yanni & Harry from Olivia's prepared Tuna Tacos and a Roasted Corn Chowder.

You can check it out in the clip above and below are the recipes:

Tuna Tacos topped w a Tequila Jicama slaw &  served along w/ a roasted corn & Tequila Chowder:

Jicama Tequila Slaw

1 cup Jicama - shredded
1 cup White Cabbage - shredded
1/2 cup Red Cabbage - shredded
1/2 cup carrots - shredded
1/2 cup Radish - shredded
2 limes juiced & zested
4 tbsp mayo
1/2 tsp black pepper
Pinch kosher salt
2 tbsp cilantro chopped
1 tsp tajín
1 oz Tequila

Mix all the above ingredients. Refrigerate immediately. Toss quickly before using.

Roasted Corn Chowder

1/2 head celery - chopped
1 onion - chopped
1 carrot - chopped
4 cups corn - roasted kernels
1/2 cup scallions - chopped
4 tbsp cilantro - chopped
2 lb Chicken Breast chopped
1 tbsp Rosemary- chopped
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
4 bay leaves
1 gallon chicken stock
16 oz canned black beans - drained & rinsed
4 tbsp garlic butter
SLURRY: 4oz cornstarch to 4oz water

In pot on med- high heat, sauté garlic butter, celery, onion, carrots, & scallions w the chicken breast for approx 10 minutes.  Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil.  Cook for approx 15 mins.  Add slurry stirring approx 5 mins.  Done.  Garnish w thin & crispy tortillas chips, cilantro, & a dollop of sour cream.

Enjoy!

