Olivia’s prepares Tuna Tacos & Roasted Corn Chowder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Olivia's stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen.

Today, Chefs Yanni & Harry from Olivia's prepared Tuna Tacos and a Roasted Corn Chowder.

You can check it out in the clip above and below are the recipes:

Tuna Tacos topped w a Tequila Jicama slaw & served along w/ a roasted corn & Tequila Chowder:

Jicama Tequila Slaw

1 cup Jicama - shredded

1 cup White Cabbage - shredded

1/2 cup Red Cabbage - shredded

1/2 cup carrots - shredded

1/2 cup Radish - shredded

2 limes juiced & zested

4 tbsp mayo

1/2 tsp black pepper

Pinch kosher salt

2 tbsp cilantro chopped

1 tsp tajín

1 oz Tequila

Mix all the above ingredients. Refrigerate immediately. Toss quickly before using.

Roasted Corn Chowder

1/2 head celery - chopped

1 onion - chopped

1 carrot - chopped

4 cups corn - roasted kernels

1/2 cup scallions - chopped

4 tbsp cilantro - chopped

2 lb Chicken Breast chopped

1 tbsp Rosemary- chopped

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

4 bay leaves

1 gallon chicken stock

16 oz canned black beans - drained & rinsed

4 tbsp garlic butter

SLURRY: 4oz cornstarch to 4oz water

In pot on med- high heat, sauté garlic butter, celery, onion, carrots, & scallions w the chicken breast for approx 10 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Cook for approx 15 mins. Add slurry stirring approx 5 mins. Done. Garnish w thin & crispy tortillas chips, cilantro, & a dollop of sour cream.

Enjoy!