Olivia’s prepares Tuna Tacos & Roasted Corn Chowder

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Olivia's stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen.
Today, Chefs Yanni & Harry from Olivia's prepared Tuna Tacos and a Roasted Corn Chowder.
You can check it out in the clip above and below are the recipes:
Tuna Tacos topped w a Tequila Jicama slaw & served along w/ a roasted corn & Tequila Chowder:
Jicama Tequila Slaw
1 cup Jicama - shredded
1 cup White Cabbage - shredded
1/2 cup Red Cabbage - shredded
1/2 cup carrots - shredded
1/2 cup Radish - shredded
2 limes juiced & zested
4 tbsp mayo
1/2 tsp black pepper
Pinch kosher salt
2 tbsp cilantro chopped
1 tsp tajín
1 oz Tequila
Mix all the above ingredients. Refrigerate immediately. Toss quickly before using.
Roasted Corn Chowder
1/2 head celery - chopped
1 onion - chopped
1 carrot - chopped
4 cups corn - roasted kernels
1/2 cup scallions - chopped
4 tbsp cilantro - chopped
2 lb Chicken Breast chopped
1 tbsp Rosemary- chopped
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
4 bay leaves
1 gallon chicken stock
16 oz canned black beans - drained & rinsed
4 tbsp garlic butter
SLURRY: 4oz cornstarch to 4oz water
In pot on med- high heat, sauté garlic butter, celery, onion, carrots, & scallions w the chicken breast for approx 10 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Cook for approx 15 mins. Add slurry stirring approx 5 mins. Done. Garnish w thin & crispy tortillas chips, cilantro, & a dollop of sour cream.
Enjoy!