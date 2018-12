× Pennsylvania soldier killed while serving in Afghanistan

A soldier from Johnstown died Thursday in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense announced.

Pfc. Joshua Mikeasky, 19, died from a non-combat related incident at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.

The incident is under investigation, the Department of Defense says.

Pfc. Mikeasky was assigned to 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.