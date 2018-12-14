Police seeking ID of credit card fraud suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a credit card fraud suspect.

The individual (pictured) is accused of using a stolen credit from a victim in Lower Allen Township to purchase $5,945.98 in merchandise from a Best Buy in Cumberland County on Monday. That incident occurred just after 7 p.m.

The suspect then attempted to make purchases of $1,006.99 and $2,013.98 around 7:22 p.m. at a Target, police allege. The victim’s credit cards were declined at this location, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Officer Laura Tamanosky with Lower Allen Township Police at 717-975-7575 or by email: LTamanosky@LATWP.org. You can also contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or via email: contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.