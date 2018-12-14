Police seeking to identify driver who punctured person’s tire at Royal Farms in Wrightsville

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a vehicle and driver that allegedly punctured the tire of another person’s vehicle.

According to Hellam Township Police, around 8:40 a.m., the driver exited the pictured vehicle and punctured the rear tire of a customer’s vehicle at the Royal Farms location in Wrightsville.

If you have any information on the incident, police are asking that you call the station at 717-434-1310 or York County Communications at 717-854-5571.