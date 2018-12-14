Police: Student struck by vehicle in Adams County, then taken to school by that driver

ADAMS COUNTY — Eastern Adams Regional Police are investigating an incident in which a New Oxford High School student was struck by a vehicle and then taken to school by that driver.

The student told police she was knocked off her feet while attempting to cross Lincoln Way East at North Berlin Avenue Thursday morning. The driver initially didn’t stop, but the student said that the woman eventually did when another individual came to her aid.

The student advised that the driver then took her to school, but did not give her name or any identification information, according to police.

Police said the woman is described as a white female in her 50’s with blonde hair and glasses.

Video footage recovered from a Conewago Valley School District bus captured the incident, in which it showed a dark gray four-door sedan striking the student. The vehicle appears to be a four-door Ford Focus sedan with an unknown registration, police note.

Anyone with information should contact Patrolman Logan Hess at 717-624-1614 ext. 204.