Rain moves in this evening, stays with us for the weekend

RAIN MOVES IN: Morning fog clears out, but overcast skies remain throughout the day. High temperatures reach the mid-to-upper 40s area wide before the rain moves into Central PA. If you live in our southwestern counties, your drive home could have a few spotty showers. The bulk of the rain holds on for the evening and becomes widespread with the occasional downpour overnight. Adjust your late plans or take the umbrella out for your Friday night.

WET WEEKEND: We get a bit of a break early Saturday morning before our second wave of rain moves in after lunch. Highs reach near 50-degrees as rain falls in the afternoon, evening and overnight time frame. Totals of an inch when all is said and done widespread is likely, with locally higher totals up near the two inch-mark possible. Showers end at or a little before the lunchtime hour Sunday and temperatures fall a bit in the afternoon, down into the mid-40s.

CLEARING NEXT WEEK: Cooler air behind the rain tracks through starting next week. Dry conditions currently expected for the early part of the week under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures return to the upper-30s and low-40s with below-freezing morning lows, so keep the ice scraper out in the mornings for next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long