Retired minister facing charges after child pornography found in Chanceford Township home

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A retired minister is facing charges after his landlord found child pornography in his home.

Robert Leon, 71, is facing sexual abuse of children charges for the incident.

On September 1, 2017, police were notified that images of child pornography was discovered at a home in the 100 block of Sechrist Flat Road in Chanceford Township.

The landlord of the property told police that he was clearing out a home that his tenants, later identified as Leon and his wife, had just vacated.

The landlord told police that the Leons had moved to Arizona after living in the home for 5-6 years.

The images the landlord found were stuffed behind a nightstand in the master bedroom, and appeared to have been printed from various websites. They depicted some obvious minors, according to the criminal complaint.

One of the images was printed on the reverse side of an NB Arizona banking statement, among other paperwork that was addressed to Leon.

In April 2018, police spoke with Leon at his home in Arizona.

Leon told police that he had printed the pictures but denied downloading or looking at child porn. He said that he went to sites with “screens” or moderated sites so “he wouldn’t get the underage stuff by accident.”

Leon told police that he was mainly into cartoons and “clever” pornography that made him laugh or was different, according to the criminal complaint.

However, Leon did admit to liking younger adults and older teens, as well as cartoons that were depicted as the same age.

Now, he is facing charges.