HARRISBURG -- State officials are hoping to save people working along roads this holiday season.

They're launching a program called, "Slow Down to Get Around."

The goal is to get drivers to slow down when approaching workers on the side of the road who area picking up trash, delivering mail or giving drivers roadside assistance.

The effort was started to not only help those workers, but also to highlight a new law protecting them.

The law goes into effect on December 18.