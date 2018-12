× Teenager charged in alleged sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A teenage boy faces charges in juvenile court following the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

The boy, 17, has been charged with aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault, according to police.

Police received a report of the alleged assault in October. Police say the suspect was 16 when he allegedly assaulted the girl.