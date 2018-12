CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Two people were displaced Friday evening after a fire in Hampden Township, dispatch confirms to FOX43.

Crews were called to a home in the 4000 block of East Trindle Road around 6:30 p.m., dispatch says. The fire was marked under control about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

Penn Live reports that a cat was rescued from the residence.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.