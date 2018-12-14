× York County Prison inmate dies after being hospitalized

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York County Prison inmate has died after being hospitalized.

Marcus Powell, 66, died on December 13 after undergoing treatment at a medical facility for several weeks.

Reportedly, during Powell’s care on December 13, appeared to experience a “medical event” and abruptly became unresponsive and never regained consciousness.

An autopsy will be completed on Friday, and additional details may be released after the autopsy.