York County Prison inmate dies after being hospitalized
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York County Prison inmate has died after being hospitalized.
Marcus Powell, 66, died on December 13 after undergoing treatment at a medical facility for several weeks.
Reportedly, during Powell’s care on December 13, appeared to experience a “medical event” and abruptly became unresponsive and never regained consciousness.
An autopsy will be completed on Friday, and additional details may be released after the autopsy.
