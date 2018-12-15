× Authorities search for man who stole $200 worth of food in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON, Dauphin County, Pa. — Police are searching for a man who stole items from a Giant Food store last week.

Police say the incident happened at 2:30 p.m. on December 5th.

The suspect, who is pictured above, placed $200 worth of food into several white plastic bags and left the store without paying. Authorities say it appears the suspect brought the plastic bags with him when he entered the store.

They say surveillance video captured the suspect fleeing the store on an orange bicycle.

If you recognize the suspect, call the Lower Paxton Township police department.