× Bloomsburg University graduation ceremony interrupted by bomb threat

BLOOMSBURG, Columbia County, Pa. — Bloomsburg University was forced to halt and relocate its morning graduation ceremony after the school received a bomb threat Saturday morning.

According to Tom McGuire, Director of Media Relations and Content Strategy at Bloomsburg University, the threat came in to Columbia County 9-1-1 services at around 10:15 a.m., 15 minutes into the morning graduation commencement.

McGuire said they immediately initiated an evacuation of the Haas Center for the Arts building and relocated everyone to another, smaller hall.

Ceremonies resumed where they left off, once the graduation site was changed.

The Bloomsburg Police Department and K-9 units searched and cleared the area once the building was evacuated.

After the building was declared as safe, the afternoon commencement was held in the Haas Center for the Arts.

The investigation is ongoing, but the bomb threat is not believed to be related to the bomb threats that occurred around the world earlier this week.