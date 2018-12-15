Buck traps itself at FOX43 news station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- It's something you certainly don't see every day.

FOX43 had a surprise visitor Saturday afternoon.

A young buck wandered onto our property and got itself stuck in an unlikely spot, wedged between our fence and a dumpster.

Fortunately, for this Bambi, police were able to cut the deer free without causing any harm.

Authorities blocked off a portion of Queen Street so the buck could run without causing any other incidents.

Our new friend ran into the woods.