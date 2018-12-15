× Guns, ammo stolen from home in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County, Pa. — Four firearms and a box of ammunition were stolen from a home in Williamstown Borough earlier this week.

According to State Police, the weapons were stolen from a home on the 400 block Elizabeth Street. The guns were stolen sometime between 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Police said that the stolen weapons included a Walther BB gun, a rifle with a cracked scope, a .22 bolt action rifle decorative sling, a 20 gage, double barrel shotgun with a cracked stock, an unknown model youth model rifle, a .22 single shot rifle and a box of ammunition.

State police in Lykens are investigating the theft.