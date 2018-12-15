Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration at end of the year

Posted 9:51 AM, December 15, 2018, by

President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will depart from his administration at the end of the year.

“Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation,” Trump wrote in a tweet. The President continued in a second tweet: ” … The Trump Administration will be announcing the new Secretary of the Interior next week.”

The departure comes amid multiple ethics investigations into Zinke. This story is developing and will be updated.