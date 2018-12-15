Local schools and York County Food Bank provide more than 1,000 turkey dinners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, Pa. -- The York County Food bank spent the day packing more than 1,000 meals for families in need around the community.

13 school districts partnered with York County Food Bank for their 2018 "Give A Meal" program.

Each school district collected non-perishable food items to complete the holiday meal through food drives and donations from students as well as their parents.

Volunteers then packed all of the meal boxes that will be distributed throughout the community.

"This time of year, everyone wants to give back, and it's important to us for everyone to have a meal," said Jennifer Brillhart, Executive Director of the York County Food Bank. "And we want to be able to provide that to people."

Roughly 50 volunteers came out to fill the meals which included turkey, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables and, of course, dessert.

On Monday, the meals will be distributed to the participating school districts.