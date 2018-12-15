× McDonald’s in Lancaster closed for gas leak this morning

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. — McDonald’s restaurant closed for several hours this morning because of a gas leak.

The incident happened at the McDonald’s restaurant on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike at 9:57 a.m., Saturday.

According to Lancaster Township Fire Department, crews evacuated the dining room after discovering high levels of carbon monoxide (CO).

Authorities say crews found an elevated levels of carbon monoxide around the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit HVAC unit on the roof and a small gas leak.

According to authorities, crews secured the utilities and UGI utilities shut off gas to the building. The department used fans to air it out.

EMS evaluated employees who complained of feeling nauseated and were experiencing headaches. All employees refused to be taken to the hospital.