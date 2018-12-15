One more day of wet weather before dry air returns Monday!

SLEEPY SUNDAY: Early Saturday we dried up from the rain showers for a brief period of time. Wave two of the wet weather began to move in around 4 PM Saturday afternoon and showers will persist through the end of the weekend. Much like Saturday, Sunday will be a pretty dreary day with slightly cooler temperatures. We climbed into the low 50s Saturday afternoon, but temperatures tomorrow will struggle to climb out of the low 40s. Showers will dry up late day Sunday, likely around sunset. Clouds will try to clear overnight but will probably still linger into Monday. Temperatures look to stay near average or slightly above average for the next few days.

BACK TO MONDAY: Starting off a new work week on a dry note, but clouds will likely still linger into Monday. Temperatures will hover in the low 40s for Monday before taking a quick dip into the 30s on Tuesday. Overnight lows will once again get cold as we begin to drop into the low 30s and upper 20s. Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday will feel nice despite the chilly air. We begin to warm things up again by the end of the next work week with showers arriving on Thursday. Much like this past work week, we will likely end the next one on a dreary note as well. Temperatures by the end of the week could once again be flirting with the upper 40s to lower 50s.

