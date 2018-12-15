Police and children go holiday shopping together in “Shop with a Cop” program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- The Harrisburg Police Athletic League hosted its "Shop With a Cop" event earlier today.

Roughly 120 kids were paired up with police officers throughout the Harrisburg area, and each kid received a $100 gift card to Walmart stores.

The gift cards were used to buy gifts for their family for the holiday season.

"To see the look on these children's faces when they are enjoying the shopping and the relationship with the police officers," said Dr. Charles E. Stewart, Chair of the Board for the Harrisburg Police Athletic League. "Sometimes, it's just...words can't express it."

The event gives both kids and officers participating a chance to build positive relationships with the youth, and helps families in need during the holiday season.