Veterans honored by Wreaths Across America

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County, Pa. -- The Indiantown Gap National Cemetery honored veterans by placing wreaths on the headstones of those who have fallen.

The ceremony included guest speaker Major General Timothy Hilty and Nevin Miller, a World War II veteran who served in the U.S Marine Corps. and saw action in the Philippines.

Roughly 30,000 wreaths were ready to be placed on veteran's graves with the help of thousands of volunteers.

"It's very touching because even the people here who have been honoring and speaking and volunteering, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, bringing up young people too understand what it means to be a patriot," said India Garnett, Goldstar Sister. "What it means to be American, what it means to serve."

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 1,400 locations across America with a mission to remember, honor and teach the importance of remembering those who fought for our country.