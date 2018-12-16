“Cars and Christmas” combines antique cars with the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Dauphin County, Pa. -- The Antique Automobile Club of America hosted its "Cars and Christmas" event on Sunday.

Participants enjoyed dozens of decorated Christmas trees as well as decked out antique cars. There was even a 29-feet "Sammy the Snow Plow."

Kids took part in a Grinch and Max scavenger hunt all throughout different parts of the museum.

The museum displays restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles from the 1890s through the 1990s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco.

"We see all these old cars like horse and buggies and we take these for granted," said Tiger Tom Erhart, a museum volunteer. "And it gives us a chance to see how our forefathers lived and got around in the county."

The museum is teaming up with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Toys for Tots for a food and toy drive throughout the holidays.