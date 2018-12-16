“Everything Goes Bingo Party” benefits York kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, Pa. -- The Toys for Tots of York County hosted an "Everything Goes Bingo Party" to benefit the kids of York County.

The event acted as a resource for kids all over the area to receive gifts for the holiday season.

Organizer Dave Brady said the non-profit organization helps a number of families who might otherwise not have toys to open Christmas morning.

"We have the opportunity to distribute 25,000 toys to children and families in York County and work through a variety of non-profits and churches," said Brady.

If you'd like to donate to the Toys for Tots foundation click here for more information.