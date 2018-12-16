Hershey Handbell Ensemble provides free concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. -- The Hershey Handbell Ensemble returned to St. Edward's Church for a free concert on Sunday.

This year's program included holiday favorites such as "The Twelve Days of Christmas" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen."

The 15 member group performs on seven octaves of handbells, hand chimes and other assorted instruments.

Director Shawn Gingrich said their mission is to spread cheer during the holiday season.

"We just love to get together to play music and our mission is to just advance the art of handbell ringing in the region through education and performance," said Gingrich.

This year's performance was named after Reverend Stephen "C" Casey, who retired this past November.

He served at St. Edward's Church for 20 years.

The Hershey Handbell ensemble will be back in action at the end of April.