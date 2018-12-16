× Police look for vehicle in hit and run incident

LITITIZ, Lancaster County, Pa. — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a parked vehicle in a driveway.

Police say it happened between 4:40 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling westbound on Arrowhead Drive when it left the road and hit a vehicle parked in a driveway. The vehicle then struck a mailbox before driving away.

Police determined that the vehicle is a 2003-2006 dark metallic gray Chevrolet Silverado, similar to the one pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lititz Borough Police Department at 717-626-6393.