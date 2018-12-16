Showers drying up tonight and cooler temperatures arriving Tuesday!

SHOWERS ENDING, COOLER TEMPS INCOMING: Showers will continue to dry up this evening as drier air begins to filter into the region. Cloud cover will likely linger into Monday with just a few peaks of sunshine. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to what we experienced today, generally remaining in the low to mid 40s. Unfortunately, no more 50s in the immediate forecast. Another cold front will sweep the area Monday night and bring a quick shot of some colder temperatures as we push into Tuesday. Highs will hover in the upper 30s to about 40 on Tuesday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will stick around on Tuesday as well! Wednesday remains dry, but cloud cover begins to build back in as more wet weather is on the way for the later half of the next work week.

MORE RAIN LATE-WEEK: A few nice dry days will greet us to kick off a new work week. Despite cloud cover sticking around for Monday, no rain will be in the forecast. Sunshine brightens up our Tuesday and early Wednesday, before clouds thicken late on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. Models are in pretty good agreement that Thursday, another system will begin to track wet weather our way. At this time, it appears that the bulk of the shower activity will be later in the day on Thursday and continuing into Friday as well. The good news with all of this wet weather? Temperatures appear to spike again, potentially climbing back into the 50s by Friday!

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash