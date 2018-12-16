× UPDATE: State Police: No foul play suspected in Newport woman’s death

HOWE TOWNSHIP, Perry – State police are investigating the death of a Newport woman.

Police say the body of 62-year-old Laurel Linsenbach, of Newport was found along the 300 block of Juniata Parkway East in Howe Township on Saturday.

Newport EMS and Perry County Coroner’s office was called to the scene, according to police.

State Police say they don’t believe foul play was involved. There are no suspects and the public is not in danger, say police.

The investigation is on going.