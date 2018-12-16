× University of Pittsburgh student body found on roof

A University of Pittsburgh male student was found dead on a dormitory roof early Saturday morning.

University officials say there is no evidence of foul play.

Police discovered the male students body on the roof top of Lothrop Hall around 10 a.m.

The student’s name has not been released.

The University released this statement:

“The University community is deeply saddened by the sudden death of our student and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and all who knew him.”