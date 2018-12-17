× Bucks County man accused of soliciting others to purchase PA inspection stickers, registration plates

LANCASTER — A Bucks County man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly solicited others to purchase Pennsylvania inspection stickers and registration plates.

Clifford Ortiz, 34, was arrested Friday night in the 1200 block of Loop Road in Lancaster following an undercover operation in which he allegedly agreed to sell the undercover officer inspection stickers and registration plates for $3,500, according to State Police release.

Ortiz was found to be in possession of 50 fraudulent inspection stickers and registration plates (both with a street value of $3,000), 10 fraudulent temporary registration plates (street value of $500), 10 fraudulent PennDOT temporary registration forms, 74 fraudulent monthly inserts for the inspection stickers, a loaded .40 SW caliber pistol, and marijuana, the release alleges.

He is charged with forgery, persons not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal use of a communication facility, three counts of trademark counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, counterfeit documents and plates, possession instruments of a crime, and violations of use of certificate of inspection.