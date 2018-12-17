× Coroner identifies man who died after being struck by vehicle in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A 34-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. on December 16 in the southbound lane of the 900 block of Hanover St. in Oxford Township.

A man, later identified as Torres Arce, was driving a 2001 Buick Century southbound on Hanover Street when he reportedly struck an unidentified object in the roadway.

The man pulled over on the side of the roadway, and saw a man laying in the highway.

He told authorities that he did not see the man standing in the roadway, and thought he had hit a deer.

EMS started to perform lifesaving measures before transporting him to Hanover Hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead around 9:00 p.m.

His identity has not been released yet, and is pending notification of next of kin.

Witnesses told police that the man was seen standing in the middle of the roadway facing north in the southbound lane.

He was described as wearing all-black clothing, which made his visibility difficult on the dark highway.

Witnesses said that the man made not attempt to move out of the way for the on-coming vehicle.

Police are investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding a possible family member who may fit this description, they should contact our office at 717-840-7617.