× Crews respond to accident on Route 30 West in York County

YORK COUNTY — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Route 30 West near Cool Springs Road in Hellam Township, York County Monday afternoon, according to dispatch accounts.

One person was reported injured in the crash, which reportedly involved a tractor trailer and a sedan.

The accident happened around 3:04 p.m.

The scene was cleared around 3:45, according to 511pa.com.