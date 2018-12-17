Dry for a few days before more wet weather returns later in the week

DRYING OUT FOR A FEW DAYS: In the wake of a departing cold front, winds are gusty through the evening and overnight period. Temperatures are in the 30s but you need to dress for wind chill values in the 20s. Overnight, lows drop to the upper 20s. The wind is northwesterly around 10 MPH but settles down later in the afternoon. Clouds develop during the afternoon for a few hours before skies clear out for the evening. Highs for the day around 40 degrees. Plenty of sunshine and calmer conditions Wednesday, as high pressure moves overhead, providing another dry day. Despite a cold

morning in the mid 20s, afternoon readings recover to the middle 40s. Clouds quickly descend upon the area Thursday ahead of a large storm system developing in the Gulf Coast region. Showers lift into the area as early as the late afternoon and become more widespread through evening. Temperatures are mild in the middle 40s then hold steady. Rain continues into Friday become more on and off through the day. With the low tracking by to our west, we continue with milder temperatures. Highs top out in the lower 50s. Front pushes across the area early Saturday morning. Most of the showers exit by then leaving the rest of the weekend dry but cooler. Over an inch of rain is possible by the time the storm ends.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend before Christmas looks dry. Temperatures Saturday are still mild in the middle 40s but cooler Sunday. Winds are brisk both days too. Skies are partly sunny Saturday with a little more sunshine for the second half of the weekend. We are watching for a weak clipper system early Monday morning. It could bring light snow Christmas Eve morning. Not all the data is in agreement so we’ll be keeping you posted. Highs Monday are in the 30s.

