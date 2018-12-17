× East Lampeter Township Police seek information on April robbery case

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in Leola, Lancaster County continue to investigate a robbery that occurred in April, and are seeking information from the public on the three suspects.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 21 on the first block of Bradford Drive.

East Lampeter Township Police say the victim was exiting his residence when he was confronted by two suspects armed with guns. A third suspect, driving a light-green, small four-door vehicle (possibly a Toyota or a Honda) waited inside the car and spoke with the other suspects. The two armed suspects took cash and a cell phone from the victim and entered the vehicle, which fled south on Hellers Church Road and west on Creek Hill Road.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a Hispanic male with short, wavy black hair. He was wearing reading glasses with black frames and a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, age 20-30, who stood about five feet, six inches tall and weighed about 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray, zip-up hooded sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers, and a gray mask that covered the lower portion of his face.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male, age 20-30, who was also about five feet, six inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a blue, zip-up hooded sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers, and a gray mask covering the lower half of his face.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police Det. Edgell at (717) 291-4676 ext. 3025 or edgellj@eltpolice.org.