× Flyers call up top prospect goalie Carter Hart

PHILADELPHIA– The long-awaited arrival of a top prospect goaltender is over.

The Flyers have called up goalie Carter Hart from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.

Hart, 20, has long been the Flyers’ top prospect, and has experience playing at a high level in International competition with Canada’s U20 squad.

This year, Hart made his professional debut in the AHL, and is 9-5-1 with a 3.05 goals allowed average and a 90.1 save percentage.

Drafted in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Hart played his last two seasons with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, and went a combined 63-17-5 with a 93.7 save percentage and a sub-2.00 goals allowed average.

The Flyers, who are struggling at 12-15-4 this season, are looking for Hart to provide a spark in the midst of a myriad of injuries to its other goaltenders.