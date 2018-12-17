× Flyers officially fire coach Dave Hakstol; no word on potential replacement

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have officially parted ways with coach Dave Hakstol, according to sources at the team’s practice facility in Vorhees, NJ.

Hakstol’s job status became the subject of speculation Sunday when reports surfaced that he had been fired and replaced by former Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville. The Flyers and Quenneville denied those reports.

But at Monday’s practice, it quickly became apparent something was up when Hakstol was not seen on the ice with team.

Hak not on ice. Something happening. Soon. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) December 17, 2018

Soon after, the official word came down.

CONFIRMED: Dave Hakstol has been fired as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. — John Boruk (@johnborukNBCS) December 17, 2018

There is no word on whether the team has officially hired Quenneville, who was let go by Chicago this season after leading the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups in 11-plus seasons.

Quenneville also coached the St. Louis Blues from 1996-2004 and the Colorado Avalanche from 2005-08. He has a career coaching record of 890-532-77, with 137 overtime losses. He has 18 playoff appearances to go along with three Stanley Cup titles in his coaching career.

Reports from Vorhees state that Lehigh Valley Phantoms coach Scott Gordon will serve as interim coach until a permanent replacement is found.

Scott Gordon will serve as #Flyers interim coach. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 17, 2018

Hakstol coached North Dakota State to three NCAA national championships before joining the Flyers in 2015. He led Philadelphia to playoff appearances in two of his first three seasons, but the Flyers never advanced past the first round. His status became the subject of speculation after Philly struggled to start the season, leading to the dismissal of the general manager Ron Hextall, the man who hired him.

Philadelphia is 12-15-4 this season and has lost four straight.

The team issued a statement on Hakstol’s firing.