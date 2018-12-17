× Lancaster County man accused of raping 17-year-old girl he met on Facebook

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 38-year-old Denver man is facing rape and other charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl he met on Facebook.

Alexander Marulanda, of the 1200 block of Reading Road, is also charged with sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say they began investigating on Dec. 13, when the victim reported the alleged assault.

The victim told police she and Marulanda were introduced on Facebook. She said Marulanda picked her up near Mount Joy a day earlier and drove her to his residence, where she said he forced her to have sexual intercourse.

Police then interviewed Marulanda, who allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim and touching her genitals.