Lancaster County man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

ELIZABETHTOWN, Lancaster County — Police have charged a 52-year-old Elizabethtown man with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and other offenses related to the alleged sexual assault of a minor that occurred over several years, dating back to 2005.

Michael Dunk is also charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to Elizabethtown Borough Police.

Police began investigating in October, when the victim, now an adult, came forward with allegations they were sexually assaulted over a period of several years during their childhood.

The police investigation was able to corroborate the victim’s allegations, and sufficient evidence was collected to bring charges against Dunk, who was arraigned on the charges on Dec. 14. He is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail.