Lancaster County native Matt Nagy tells NBC's Peter King about his journey from Manheim Central to Da Bears

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears earned their first NFC North Division title since 2010 with Sunday’s victory over the Green Bay Packers, thanks in large part to the contributions of first-year head coach Matt Nagy, a Lancaster County native and former standout quarterback at Manheim Central High School.

Nagy, who went on to star at the University of Delaware and spent a few seasons in the Arena Football league before beginning his long journey through the NFL coaching ranks, is featured by NFL writer Peter King in King’s weekly “Football Morning in America” column.

After spending several years under Andy Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — starting out in an entry-level quality control position and rising to a job as Reid’s offensive coordinator with the Chiefs after Doug Pederson left to take the head coaching slot with the Eagles — Nagy finally has his shot at leading a team. All he’s done in his first season is lead the Bears to a 10-4 record. He’s the first rookie coach to earn 10 wins in his first season since George “Papa Bear” Halas.

King got Nagy to speak about his long journey to the Bears sidelines.