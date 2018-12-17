× Lancaster man accused of stealing package from front porch of Lemon Street home

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police charged a 56-year-old Lancaster man Friday after they say he stole a package from the porch of a home on the first block of West Lemon Street.

Edward Kuesecki was charged with theft by unlawful taking, a summary offense, police say.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the first block of Lemon Street Friday at about 5:04 p.m. after receiving a complaint about a stolen package. An investigation determined that the suspect took the package and entered a residence on the same block.

Police say they made contact with Kuesecki in the residence, and found the stolen package inside. He was taken into custody, and the package was returned to its owner, police say.