Man accused of raping teen last month taken into custody

HARRISBURG — A man accused of raping a teenager last month has been taken into custody, Harrisburg Police confirm to FOX43.

Henry Tate, 42, faces charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault without consent, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, court documents show.

The 17-year-old victim met Tate on November 26 at City Gas on State Street after her vehicle was stolen, according to police.

Police say Tate offered to help her out but instead, he took her back to a residence and allegedly sexually assaulted her.