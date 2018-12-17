Man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY — A 22-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl over a two to three-year period.

Christopher Baschke, of Conewago Township, has been charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

Police became aware of the alleged assault on November 1 when they were contacted by a high school counselor who reported to them that a girl advised she had been in a sexual relationship with Baschke since she was 12 years old, according to the criminal complaint.

During a forensic interview on November 8, the victim — now 15 years old — advised she and Baschke had been in a relationship since October 2016.

The girl said she and Baschke had sexual intercourse around Thanksgiving of that year at his house when no one was home, the criminal complaint says. She alleges they spoke about the age difference during the relationship and “he didn’t care about being locked up.”

Baschke met with police on November 16 for an interview. He told police they started to hang out in 2016 and were only friends, adding that he would help her with homework, according to the criminal complaint. Baschke advised that they were “steady friends” but he kissed her more than once. Baschke was then questioned about the nature of their relationship in which he stated he was having a sexual relationship with the victim, the criminal complaint alleges.