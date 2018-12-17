× Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A 34-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. on December 16 in the southbound lane of the 900 block of Hanover St. in Oxford Township.

The victim was pronounced dead at Hanover Hospital around 9:00 p.m.

His identity has not been released yet, and is pending notification of next of kin.

Police are investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding a possible family member who may fit this description, they should contact our office at 717-840-7617.