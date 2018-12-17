× Mandatory water conservation advisory issued for Duncannon residents

PERRY COUNTY — A mandatory water conservation advisory has been issued for residents in Duncannon.

The borough said in a news release Monday that the reservoir will be much slower to fill due to a pump failure and in order to prevent more issues, residents are advised to be conscious of their water usage until the wells and pumps are back online.

Duncannon offered these tips on how to conserve water:

Water saving tips inside the home

Turn the faucet off while brushing your teeth; rinse with a glass of water.

When shaving, use a sink partially filled with rinse water.

Take short showers instead of baths.

Partially fill the sink with water to pre-rinse dishes before putting them in the dishwasher.

Water recycling tips

Place a bucket in the shower to catch water that is wasted while you adjust your shower water temperature and recycle this water for plants or other watering uses.

Other sources of water that can be recycled include pet dishes, flower vases, leftover water from cooking or drinking and dehumidified water

Water saving tips outside of the home