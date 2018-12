Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY COUNTY -- The Marysville Fire Company in Perry County is expected to receive a life-saving donation of pet oxygen masks.

The fire company will be given the 9 pet oxygen masks tonight as part of Project Breathe by Invisible Fence of Harrisburg.

The donation will be made tonight at 7PM at the Marysville Fire Company located on Cameron Street in Marysville, Perry County.