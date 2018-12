× Nationals sign Matt Adams

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have brought back a familiar lefty masher.

The team has agreed to a one-year deal with 1B Matt Adams.

Adams, 30, played the first half of the 2018 season with Washington before being moved to the St. Louis Cardinals off waivers.

In 94 games with the Nationals, Adams hit .258 with 18 HR’s and 48 RBI’s.

His numbers plummeted after the move to the Cardinals, where he hit .158 with 3 HR’s and 9 RBI’s.